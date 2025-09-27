Man dead and seven treated after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at takeaway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man died and seven others were treated by medics after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a takeaway restaurant.

The man in his 50s died at the scene in Bloxwich, Walsall, on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

Locals were evacuated from nearby houses and shops after emergency services were called to the burger shop in Cresswell Crescent at around 9.40pm.

Cara Jackson, 23, who was working at the neighbouring One Stop convenience store and who lives nearby, told the PA news agency how medics tried to save the life of the man using CPR.

She said: “There were three ambulances, four cop cars, a fire engine and the forensics obviously came after.

“I did see them doing CPR… I did see everything that happened.

“I’ve scarred a little. I don’t really feel the best today because obviously I breathed it all in.”

She and her colleague were evacuated from shop while tests were performed.

“I didn’t really sleep last night,” Ms Jackson, who lives by the shop, said.

“I wasn’t like scared to sleep but … the fire brigade told us we’re lucky because if we went to sleep last night we wouldn’t have woke back up.”

Among the seven people treated were unspecified emergency service workers. Some of the seven were taken to hospital, police said.

The people who were evacuated from surrounding properties were able to return in the early hours of Saturday following tests.

Local ward councillor Michael Coulson wrote on Facebook that the fire service was called out because an injured person needed assistance but firefighters were unable to access the property because a generator was “releasing a mixture of gases”.

On Saturday, he posted in an update: “After tests were completed residents were allowed back in their homes at roughly 3am, and the shops are back open this morning. There is now a very small police presence and I thanked them for their support.

“I had done two litter picks around the shops in the last few days, including one completed just after 7pm last night, and I briefly spoke to those setting up the takeaway on both occasions.

“It’s so incredibly tragic what has happened.”