West Midlands police boss declines to sack chief constable amid ‘damning’ review
PCC Simon Foster has said he listened to Shabana Mahmood’s statement on Wednesday and awaits a parliamentary report over the matter.
The West Midlands police and crime commissioner (PCC) has declined to sack his chief constable who lost the confidence of the Home Secretary over the controversial decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa.
In a statement, PCC Simon Foster said he listened to Shabana Mahmood’s statement on Wednesday and awaits a parliamentary report over the matter before considering the position of Chief Constable Craig Guildford.
Mr Foster said: “It is my statutory duty to hold the chief constable to account for the totality of policing in the West Midlands.
“In order to give all these issues full and proper consideration, I will be taking this matter to a meeting of my accountability and governance board, held in public, on Tuesday 27 January 2026 and asking questions of the chief constable.
“In consideration of these matters, it is vital that all involved act in accordance with due process and the law at all times.”
