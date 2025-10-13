Prisoner held on suspicion of murdering teenager Lindsay Jo Rimer 30 years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A serving prisoner has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenage girl more than 30 years ago.

Lindsay Jo Rimer, 13, was last seen on November 7 1994 when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire.

Her body was found in the Rochdale Canal five months later, in April 1995.

On Monday West Yorkshire Police said they had arrested a man at an undisclosed UK prison, where he is serving a sentence for other offences.

The force said he would be interviewed over the course of Monday and Tuesday and is expected to be bailed and returned to prison while inquiries continue.

Officers said they were also approaching a number of specific potential witnesses, mainly in the Hebden Bridge and wider Halifax area, who have been identified by the investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We remain very firmly committed to doing everything we can to get justice for Lindsay, and to give her family the answers they still so desperately need after all these years.

“The arrest we have made today comes as a result of our continued focus on progressing the investigation.

“We are keeping Lindsay’s family updated and, while we appreciate the understandable public interest that today’s arrest will bring, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.

“Although it is now more than 30 years since Lindsay was murdered, we remain convinced there is someone out there who has vital information that could finally help to ease her family’s pain, and we urge them to do the right thing and tell us what they know.”