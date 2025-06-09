Girl, 9, and father killed in West Yorkshire house fire while another child fights for her life
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire in Heckmondwike
A girl aged nine and her father have been killed in a house fire in West Yorkshire, while another 11-year-old girl fights for her life.
Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning by the fire service to an address on Russell Close, Heckmondwike, to a report of an ongoing house fire.
Officers attended the address and the three victims were rescued by firefighters, however the father was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both girls were rushed to hospital, with the youngest pronounced dead later on Sunday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.
“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.
“While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course. Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
