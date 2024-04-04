Police find body in search for missing Leeds woman after car found at beauty spot

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have found a body in the search for a missing woman whose car was last seen at a bridge in a popular beauty spot.

Officers called off the hunt for Molly Ann Garbutt, 25 and from Leeds, after her body was thought to have been found at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

An urgent appeal for information was issued by West Yorkshire Police after Ms Garbutt’s black Renault Clio car was spotted just before 8am, parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.

North Yorkshire Police then carried out searches in the surrounding area to try and find Ms Garbutt.

RAF Mountain Rescue, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association and a HM Coastguard helicopter joined the search efforts.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Ms Garbutt’s family have been informed about the discovery and they are being supported by officer.

Police have asked their privacy is respected while a report for the coroner is prepared.

Anyone with information that could help should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240057708.