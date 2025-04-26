Three injured after reports of serious incident involving man with weapons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds, adding she was being updated on the situation.

Officers were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening, the force added.

Police added that a male suspect was detained.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm today to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

“Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life-threatening.

“A male suspect was located and detained.

“Inquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.

“A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority.”

In a statement, the Home Secretary said: “I am being kept updated on the serious violent incident in Leeds this afternoon.

“Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response.

“My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this attack.”

The incident happened on the Otley Run, which is a pub crawl in Leeds.

One venue, Taylor’s Sports Bar & Grill, posted on Facebook on Saturday evening to say it would be closed until further notice “due to unforeseen circumstances”.