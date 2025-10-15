British border officers sent to Balkans as UK seeks to stem flow of migrants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British border security officers have been sent to the Balkans for the first time as part of efforts to stem the flow of migrants being smuggled into the UK.

The officers have been dispatched to explore new ways of working with European border patrol agency Frontex to track down and arrest people smugglers.

The UK is also training border guards in the Western Balkans to use British drones and biometric technologies to track migrants.

British law enforcement is also sharing techniques to identify visa and passport fraud to stop illegal movements in their tracks.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has been hosting her counterparts from across the Western Balkans, as well as other European allies, at a London summit aimed at striking deals to tackle illegal migration.

She said: “I have instructed UK law enforcement to explore all options including deploying operations in the West Balkans to tackle illegal migration routes.

“I have pledged to do whatever it takes to secure our borders. That is exactly what I am doing.”

Some 22,000 people were smuggled by gangs along routes through the Western Balkans last year, according to the Home Office.

The region – comprised of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo – has become increasingly important to tackling illegal migration across Europe.

UK Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt has said the UK will provide night vision goggles and drones to police officers in the Balkans to help them to crack down on people smuggling gangs.

He made the pledge after he hosted the Balkans Border Police Chiefs’ Forum in Sarajevo last week.

Next week, Sir Keir Starmer is set to host a leaders’ summit with Western Balkan countries to agree further measures to bring down the number of migrants arriving illegally to the UK.