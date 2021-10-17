A shopping centre in London has been evacuated after a fire broke out in a store, emergency services have said.

Eight fire engines and some 60 firefighters were rushed to Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford on Sunday, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported, the fire service said, following a blaze that appears to have burned for nearly two hours.

Fire crews were called to “small fire” within a shop on the first floor just after 10am and brought it under control just before 11:45, the service said.

The mall will remain closed while investigations into the fire’s origins are carried out.

Newham Council has asked people to avoid the area “for the moment”.

Firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow and other nearby fire stations were all involved in the response, and the Metropolitan Police’s Newham branch said its officers supported with the evacuation.

Several witnesses also reported seeing a helicopter flying above the building.

“Following a fire in one area of Westfield Stratford City this morning, the centre was safely evacuated and the fire brought under control,” a statement from the shopping centre said.

“However, the centre will remain closed whilst investigations are carried out. We will update as soon as the centre can reopen.”

The shopping centre contains over 350 stores, more than 80 food outlets and a 20-screen cinema. It is also home to a coronavirus vaccine drop-in centre.

The mall was visited by Boris Johnson in June last year as he sought to convince English consumers that they could “shop with confidence” after stores emerged from three months of lockdown.