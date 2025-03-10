Princess of Wales joins royal family members in celebrating Commonwealth Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales returned to the Family of Nations when she joined the King and Queen in celebrating Commonwealth Day.

Kate missed the Westminster Abbey service last year, as did Charles, with both receiving treatment for cancer during a troubling health scare period for the monarchy.

Twelve months later ,the Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed sharing a joke with the 2,000-strong congregation as they marked the Commonwealth’s “powerful influence for good in the world”.

The Commonwealth Day service is an important date in the royal calendar and a rare occasion when senior royals are seen together – and William and Kate were photographed exchanging kisses with the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they waited for the King to arrive.

Outside was a large vocal protest by the anti-monarchy group Republic who held up “Down with the Crown” banners and the chant “not my King, not my King” could be heard when Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Abbey’s chapter or governing body.

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading performed one of her best known songs, Love And Affection, which had Anne swaying along to the music.

Armatrading said after the service: “I was born in St Kitts so of course the Commonwealth means something to me and I think people need to appreciate the Commonwealth.

“The Commonwealth is about togetherness. You’ve got Europe, that’s people being together, you’ve got America, that’s people being together, and if you think about both of those places it is different little states coming together and that’s what the Commonwealth is about, and it’s bringing protection – economically, militarily and environmentally.”

In his Commonwealth Day message, the King said restoring the “disrupted harmony of our entire planet” was the most “important” task facing humanity.

Ahead of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the King also remembered the “sacrifice and selflessness” of Commonwealth forces who answered the call to fight with Britain and her allies.

And he celebrated the unity the Commonwealth derives from its diversity: “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

Performers from across the Commonwealth took part in the service, which featured hymns and prayers in support of the institution and its leaders, and Britain’s Got Talent 2015 semi-finalists, violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and his sister Jeneba accompanying on piano, played during the service.

Guests included hundreds of schoolchildren, diplomatic representatives from the Commonwealth’s 56-member states, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, his deputy Angela Rayner, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

Baroness Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth, said the Act of Affirmation which included the words: “United in kinship and common purpose, we cherish the rich tapestry of thought, culture, tradition, and experience which strengthens our bonds.”

At the end, the congregation responded: “We affirm our belief in the Commonwealth as a powerful influence for good in the world, and pledge ourselves to its service, now and for the future.”

Graham Smith, chief executive officer of Republic who led the protests outside the Abbey, said: “The royals need to stop using the Commonwealth as a vehicle for their own PR. Many Commonwealth countries, notably in the Caribbean, are talking about ditching the royals.

“These countries are also demanding reparations – a reasonable demand considering that Charles refuses to apologise for the royals’ role in slavery, despite them profiting from the practice for hundreds of years.”