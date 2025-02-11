MP calls for cultural change as Commons bar set to reopen after alleged spiking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Westminster needs to “radically reshape” its culture if it is to tackle sexual misconduct, an MP has warned as Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar prepares to reopen following an allegation of spiking.

The bar – a popular haunt for MPs, journalists and parliamentary staff – has been closed since January 20 after a woman, reported to be a parliamentary researcher, told staff her drink had been tampered with.

Following a review of safety at the bar, it is set to reopen on February 24 after MPs agreed to a series of new measures to deter further incidents, including installing CCTV and providing extra training for staff.

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who has been outspoken on the need improve behaviour in Westminster, told the PA news agency she welcomed the changes as a “positive step”, but said Parliament needed to go further.

She told PA: “Ultimately it’s tinkering around the edges of the actual issue, unless we radically reshape how we deal with the culture in Parliament.”

Ms Nichols added that this included, “as a minimum first step”, implementing the recommendations of the Kernaghan Review of Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Service (ICGS), and parties “taking much more seriously their responsibilities when it comes to dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct and vetting”.

Published in May last year, the review by former Hampshire chief constable Paul Kernaghan made 26 recommendations including mandatory training on Parliament’s code of conduct for all MPs and requiring political parties to refer relevant complaints to the ICGS.

Ms Nichols’ comments were echoed by Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union – which represents some parliamentary staff, who said the changes “go some way to addressing concerns” but also called for cultural change.

He said: “In particular, the introduction of CCTV is something Prospect has called for as an important security measure, and one which is present in virtually every other licensed premises in the country.

“It is telling however that these changes are necessary, and indicative that the overall culture at Westminster still has to change.”

The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses House of Commons spokesperson

As well as installing CCTV, the bar will make covers for glasses available on request, increase the presence of security staff in the vicinity and provide enhanced training to bar staff.

Information on “drink safety” and links to schemes including “Ask for Angela” will also be displayed in the bar.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons said: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses.

“Following a review of arrangements in Strangers’ Bar, the House of Commons Commission has endorsed a number of changes that aim to enhance existing safety measures and ensure the well-being of all customers who visit the bar.”

The Metropolitan Police is continuing to investigate the alleged spiking, which is said to have occurred on the evening of January 7.

A spokesperson for the force said no arrests had been made so far.