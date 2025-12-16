Teenage boy arrested after death of nine-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Emergency services were called to an address in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, at around 6pm on Monday.

A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her family have been informed.

A teenage boy was arrested in Worle at 6.19pm and remains in custody.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news.

“The girl’s family were informed last night of what had happened. It is impossible for us to adequately put into words the pain and anguish they are feeling right now.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to them, and we’ll ensure they receive support from a specially trained officer.

“A criminal investigation is already well under way to establish the facts of this case. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

“Out of respect for the family we’d please ask people not to speculate on the circumstances, or the identities of those involved, because that will only add to their enormous distress.”

A police cordon remains in place in Lime Close while an investigation by Avon and Somerset Constabulary continues.

This includes house-to-house enquiries.

Supt Appleford added: “We have no doubt the community will come together as one in response to this tragedy.

“Enquiries are being carried out at the property as part of our investigation and we’d ask for people’s patience and understanding while that work is undertaken.

“We will ensure our officers are available to provide reassurance and support to all.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, and we urge anyone with concerns to please speak to us, however we’d like to reassure people we are not aware of there being any increased risk to public safety.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”

Glynis Field, who lives locally, said: “All I heard was the sirens, police sirens, the amount of the police at the back.

“I’ve never seen so many police cars in all my life, and ambulances, armed police.

“Forty-nine years we’ve lived here, and to think that’s right on our doorstep… It’s awful, terrible, absolutely terrible.”

A young girl, who was visibly emotional, laid a bouquet of flowers at the scene with a note that said: “Aria, thank you for playing with me.

“Lots of love to you, your sister and mum.”

Margaret Jones, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said: “The chances are that I would have seen her playing out, because a lot of the children round here play out here, it’s a horrible thought.

“It saddens me… I find it sad that I may have spoken to her and known her.”

Dan Aldridge, Labour MP for Weston-super-Mare, said in a statement on Facebook: “The death of a nine-year-old girl in Worle is devastating, an utterly heartbreaking tragedy for the family and her loved ones. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and everyone who knew her at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Nothing any of us can say will make this any easier for the family, but I know the relevant authorities are supporting them. Also, my office and I are here to support the family however they might need.

“This is a moment that will understandably shock and sadden us all, and I know many in our town will be grieving, anxious, and seeking answers. I urge everyone to respect the family’s privacy and avoid speculation while the police carry out their enquiries.

“The police have assured the community that there is no indication of an ongoing risk to public safety; increased patrols are in place to provide reassurance in the coming days.”