Teenage boy arrested after death of nine-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Emergency services were called to an address in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, at around 6pm on Monday.

A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her family have been informed.

A teenage boy was arrested in Worle at 6.19pm and remains in custody.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news.

“The girl’s family were informed last night of what had happened. It is impossible for us to adequately put into words the pain and anguish they are feeling right now.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to them, and we’ll ensure they receive support from a specially trained officer.

“A criminal investigation is already well under way to establish the facts of this case. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

“Out of respect for the family we’d please ask people not to speculate on the circumstances, or the identities of those involved, because that will only add to their enormous distress.”

A police cordon remains in place in Lime Close while an investigation by Avon and Somerset Constabulary continues.

This includes house-to-house enquiries.

Supt Appleford added: “We have no doubt the community will come together as one in response to this tragedy.

“Enquiries are being carried out at the property as part of our investigation and we’d ask for people’s patience and understanding while that work is undertaken.

“We will ensure our officers are available to provide reassurance and support to all.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, and we urge anyone with concerns to please speak to us, however we’d like to reassure people we are not aware of there being any increased risk to public safety.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”