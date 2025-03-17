Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wetherspoon is set to slash the price of Guinness for St Patrick’s Day across more than 670 branches across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Punters who visit the chain will pay £3.15 on Monday to celebrate the Irish holiday, as opposed to the usual £3.60, meaning they’ll save 12.5 per cent on the popular pint.

Baby Guinness shots, made up of coffee liqueur and Irish cream, will be under a two for £8 promotion as part of the day.

St Patrick’s Day coincides with the pub chain’s Monday Club promotion, meaning a number of draught beers and spirits will go down in price.

People can enjoy a pint of Ruddles or Worthington’s for £1.49, Carling for £2,49 and two cocktail pitchers for £14.25.

The price slash follows the news that they’ll be removing steaks, mixed grills and gammon from its menu as of May 14. The dishes will be replaced by a new range of Gourmet Burgers.

open image in gallery St Patrick’s Day revellers celebrating the holiday in London last year ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Instead, the chain will introduce a new range of Gourmet Burgers, including The Big Smoke, Buffalo Burger and Cheese Meltdown. They’ll also add a number of Korean-style chicken meals to the menu.

A spokesperson from Wetherspoon’s told The Independent: “Wetherspoon is confident that its menu provides a variety of choices and value-for money meals.

“We appreciate that some customers will be disappointed with the decision to remove steaks and grills.”

The company is tipped to report soaring sales in its half-year results on Friday.

It forecast a nearly five per cent rise in food and drink sales for the six months to January 26, compared with the same period the year before, in its January trading update.

As well as soaring food and drink sales, it is expected to get an 11 per cent sales boost from its high-margin slot machines and fruit machines to help push up profit by one-tenth.

In January, chairman Tim Martin said that the company faced a £60 million jump in labour-related costs in April, as employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage increase.