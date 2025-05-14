What is a hosepipe ban as Britain risks drought this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As England risks a drought this summer, households are already being warned that a hosepipe ban could come in as part of a series of measures in response to the continuing dry spell since March this year.

The Environment Agency (EA) has said the period from February to April this year was the driest in England since 1956, with rainfall in April down 50 per cent on the long-term average.

While the EA has yet to call for a hosepipe ban, the boss of the UK's largest water and wastewater services company has warned that they may have to introduce one this summer.

Thames Water chief executive Chris Weston told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee the company was doing “all we need to” to prepare for potential water shortages, and had learned from 2022’s drought year when it came close to running out of water.

He added: “I am confident we won’t run out of water, I’m not confident we won’t have to restrict usage, because that will depend on what the weather does and what rainfall happens between now and the summer.”

This comes as the UK is heading for its driest spring on record.

Met Office figures covering 1 March to 11 May show that south-east England recorded only 34.9mm of rain in this period, the fourth lowest total since daily data began in 1931. Meanwhile, north-east England saw 39.5mm for that same period – the lowest since 1938.

open image in gallery The Thames Water boss warned that they may have to restrict water usage depending on rainfall ( EPA )

What is a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban - officially called a Temporary Usage Ban - is when you aren’t allowed to use a hosepipe that is connected to your mains water supply. The rules ban you from using a hosepipe when it comes to watering your garden, cleaning your car, filling a paddling pool or pond, or cleaning your windows and gardens.

Anyone who breaches the ban without permission from their water company could be fined as much as £1,000.

People can still use a watering can or a bucket for the same activities they would have previously used a hosepipe for.

Why are they imposed?

These bans are put in place by water companies so they can ensure essential water, such as for drinking, is available for all customers. They are also used to protect the environment when companies believe further abstraction will damage ecosystems such as rivers.

When was the last time the UK had a hosepipe ban?

The UK last saw a hosepipe ban in June 2023, when South East Water put one in place for Kent and Sussex. During the record heatwaves and drought of 2022, five water companies imposed a hosepipe ban on a total of 19 million customers.

Where in the UK is currently at risk?

The latest update by the EA issued last week showed that rivers and reservoirs were lower than normal in central and northern England, with the EA warning that levels were dropping earlier than typically expected. River flows were generally normal in southeast and eastern England.

A weekly rainfall and river flow summary published by the EA last week showed that river flows were “exceptionally low” for this time of year across 14 monitoring sites on rivers, mainly in the north of England.