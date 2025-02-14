What is freezing rain and why is it dangerous?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has warned of snow and ice, with the risk of rare freezing rain, across some parts of northern England over the weekend.

The phenomenon - commonly known as ice storms in North America - is not often seen in the UK because the conditions needed for it are quite specific, according to the forecaster.

There is a risk of ice over the Pennines, according to the Met Office, particularly above 200 metres due to the possibility of freezing rain.

Met Office forecaster Honor Criswick said: “There is a chance we could see some freezing rain, so do take care as there could be some icy stretches by the morning.”

But what is freezing rain, how is it different to snow and why is it so dangerous? The Independent takes a look below.

open image in gallery Snow, ice, heavy rain and sleet will sweep over the island of Ireland as temperatures continue to plummet (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

What is freezing rain?

Freezing rain is rainfall that has become “supercooled” as it falls from the sky, travelling through various temperatures in the atmosphere.

It starts as snow, ice, sleet or hail high up in the atmosphere, but as it travels down it melts through a layer of warmer air, then refreezes again through a layer of colder air near the surface.

It can produce striking effects, as the rain drop spreads out momentarily across the surface before it freezes, encasing the surface in a layer of clear ice.

open image in gallery Freezing rain covers a car ( Creative Commons )

Why is it dangerous?

The weight of the ice can sometimes be heavy enough to bring down trees and power lines, and the glaze of ice on the ground effectively turns roads and pathways into an ice rink, according to the Met Office.

It can also prove extremely hazardous for aircraft, with the chance of icicles forming across the wings of an airplane.

The ice is very clear, often referred to as black ice, because it is so difficult to see, making it treacherous for pedestrians and drivers.

As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous.