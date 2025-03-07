Lassa fever: Ebola-like virus found in person who travelled to the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A case of Lassa fever, a viral illness that can cause Ebola-like symptoms, has been confirmed in a person who recently travelled to England from Nigeria, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.

The individual travelled while experiencing symptoms and was subsequently diagnosed after returning to Nigeria.

UKHSA is now working to trace and contact individuals who may have been in contact with the infected person during their time in England.

There have been very few cases of Lassa fever ever detected in the UK – with the last recorded in 2022.

What is Lassa Fever?

Lassa fever does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the public is regarded as “very low”.

The is an illness which is caused by the Lassa Virus. The virus, which is rat-borne, is usually contracted by human contact with food or household items which have been contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

open image in gallery The virus, which is rat-borne, is usually contracted by human contact with food or household items which have been contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats. ( Alamy/PA )

The virus, which is endemic in parts of West Africa, particularly Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, is carried by a particular type of rodent, called the Mastomys rodent.

The most common way people catch the virus in these countries is through eating contaminated food or breathing in the virus.

Some people can also be infected from the droppings of infected rodents, such as on floors, surfaces, or in food or water.

Some people eat Mastomys, and they may catch Lassa virus this way.

While the virus does not spread easily between people, it can be transferred through blood, saliva, urine or semen.

Most people who get Lassa fever have mild symptoms such as fever, feeling weak, headache and sore throat, and recover.

More serious symptoms include bleeding, difficulty breathing, vomiting, facial swelling, pain in the chest, back and stomach.

Dr Meera Chand, deputy director at UKHSA, said: “Our health protection teams are working at pace to get in touch with people who were in contact with this individual while they were in England, to ensure they seek appropriate medical care and testing should they develop any symptoms.

“The infection does not spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the UK population is very low.”

Symptoms usually occur between one and three weeks after having contact with Lassa virus.