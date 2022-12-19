White Christmas hopes dashed as UK to be hit by milder spell on 25 December

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons’ hopes of a white Christmas have been dashed as milder weather has been forecast for the festive weekend ahead.

Last week, heavy snowfall blanketed much of the country and the UK was hit with sub-zero temperatures.

But the Met Office has said Christmas Day will most likely be “mild with a risk of rain or showers” in some places in the south, with “cold air and wintry conditions” most likely confined to the north of the UK.

The Met Office told The Independent the UK is setting itself up to be “a battleground” between cold air in the north and mild air in the south.

“Far northern areas, including the northern isles of Scotland, will see the greatest chance of that colder air digging down during the second half of the week, potentially into the Christmas weekend,” the forecaster said.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “From mid-week, we expect to see a north/south split develop with colder weather arriving in the north, while the south hangs onto the mild conditions.

“There are, however, large uncertainties concerning where the boundary between these two air masses will eventually end up, especially as we head into the Christmas weekend.

“Uncertainty in the weather forecast details is not unusual at 6-7 days out, and the current weather patterns are heightening those uncertainties.

“Confidence in the forecast is unlikely to increase until mid-week at the earliest and a range of outcomes are still possible.”

Yesterday the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning across southern parts of England and south Wales.

During the entirety of December, the average amount of rainfall is 85mm, but the Met Office has said that 40mm of rain, the equivalent of half a month’s worth of rainfall, is expected along the southern coastlines over the course of Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

The original weather warning covered south Wales but was updated to include the southern coasts of Dorset and Sussex where that build-up of rain is expected to cause some localised flooding over the next 24 hours.