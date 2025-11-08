Harry and Meghan donate to charities amid ‘growing US hunger crisis’
The US food aid programme has faced weeks of uncertainty.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made emergency donations to support communities affected by the “growing hunger crisis” in the United States.
The US food aid programme has faced weeks of uncertainty as the White House reduced its funding during what is now the longest government shutdown in American history.
Its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) assists about one in eight Americans – 42 million people.
Harry and Meghan listed six partners they are making emergency donations to through their Archewell Foundation, including one that transfers cash to families hit hardest by the federal Snap cuts.
The Archewell Foundation said: “In a moment when families across the United States are struggling to put food on the table, Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporting local communities affected by the growing hunger crisis and assisting local partners providing meals and relief to those most in need.
“Now, as the crisis deepens and millions of Americans face food insecurity, they are bolstering those efforts at a larger scale — mobilising support through their non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, to help meet this moment.
“Across the country, food banks and community organisations are working tirelessly to fill the gap, and stepping up to meet the need.”
Recipients include Project Angel Food, which delivers grocery food gift cards to clients impacted by the Snap reductions.
The Sussexes are also supporting Lift to help families most impacted by the same cuts by transferring them cash for essentials such as food, rent and childcare.
They have donated to Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, which delivers meals and groceries to families in the Central Coast, as well as Our Big Kitchen LA in their work to prepare and distribute freshly cooked meals.
Food Forward, which recovers fresh produce from local farms and wholesalers to feed communities, has also received Archewell funds, as have pay-what-you-can farms run by Alma Backyard Farms.