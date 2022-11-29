Jump to content

England’s white population declined in past decade, census data reveals

Around one in 10 households (2.5 million) contained members from at least two different ethnic groups last year, compared with 8.7 per cent in 2011, the ONS said.

Nadine White
Race Correspondent
Tuesday 29 November 2022 09:51
The latest data published on the results of the 2021 census paints a picture of changes in population over the last decade in England and Wales.

The latest data published on the results of the 2021 census paints a picture of changes in population over the last decade in England and Wales.

(PA Archive)

A total of 81.7 per cent of residents in England and Wales identified their ethnic group as white on the day of the 2021 census, down from 86.0 per cent a decade earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

The second most common ethnic group was “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” at 9.3 per cent, up from 7.5 per cent in 2011.

Around one in 10 households (2.5 million) contained members from at least two different ethnic groups last year, compared with 8.7 per cent in 2011, the ONS said.

Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: “Today’s data highlights the increasingly multi-cultural society we live in”

The proportion of the population of England and Wales describing themselves as Christian has fallen below half for the first time with 46.2 per cent - 27.5 million people - describing themselves as such. This is a 13.1 percentage point decrease from 2011.

Responding to the census figures, the Archbishop of York said the country had “left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian”.

“No religion” was the second most common response, increasing by 12.0 percentage points to 37.2 per cent from 25.2 per cent in 2011.

The number of people describing themselves as Muslim has increased from 4.9 per cent to 6.5 per cent, with Hindu residents up to 1.7 per cent from 1.5 per cent in the last census.

London remains England's most religiously diverse region, with just over a quarter (25.3 per cent) of people reporting a religion other than Christianity on the day of the 2021 census.

South-west England is the least religiously diverse region, with 3.2 per cent selecting a religion other than Christianity.

