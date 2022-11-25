What is White Ribbon Day?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People across the world will observe White Ribbon Day on Friday 25 November by sporting white ribbons on their clothing to raise awareness of the problem of male violence against women.

The White Ribbon campaign was founded by a group of male feminists in Ontario, Canada, in November 1991 as a response to the horrific mass murder of 14 women at the Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal in Quebec on 6 December 1989, an attack by misogynist terrorist Marc Lepine in which another 14 people, ten of them women, were also injured.

The movement’s symbol is an emblem of peace intended to signify opposition to gender violence and misogyny and to promote gender equality.

“Our mission is to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes,” the campaign explains.

“Our aim is to change long established, and harmful, attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality and men’s violence against women. White Ribbon UK’s work is preventative, we want to end violence before it starts.”

This year, White Ribbon Day falls at the end of the first week of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar so the organisers have themed their latest campaign around football.

Known as “#TheGoal”, the iniative promotes 11 positive personality traits men and boys should seek to embrace and aspire towards if society is to realise true gender equality, one for every member of a football team. That means being:

An ally

Caring

Empathetic

Courageous

Gentle

Resilient

Reliable

Hopeful

Principled

Reflective

Supportive

“If everyone were to focus on cultivating these traits, we believe existing harmful cultures would transform to become spaces where women and girls not only feel supported, but are free to thrive,” White Ribbon states.

A number of Reclaim the Night marches are taking place across the UK on Friday, over the weekend and into next week in support of White Ribbon Day, details of which follow below.

25 November

Aberdeen - Reclaim the Night march, St Nicholas Street, 5.30pm

Edinburgh - Equally Safe Edinburgh Committee, candlelight vigil, Meadows Compass, North Meadow Walk, 6pm

Falkirk - Reclaim the Night walk, Forth Valley College, 3.30pm

Inverness - Reclaim the Night march 6pm at Falcon Square

London - Million Women Rise Never Forgotten vigil, women and girls only event, outside Highbury and Islington Station, 6pm

Milton Keynes - Voice of Women MK torchlight vigil at MK Rose Campbell Park, 4.30pm

Northampton - Reclaim the Night march, Co-op Car Park, Barry Road/Wellingborough Road, 6.30pm

Oxford - Reclaim the Night march, Broad Street, 6.45pm

Pontypridd - Cwm Taf White Ribbon Group, candlelight vigil, in the town centre, 5.30pm

Rotherham - Reclaim the Night walk 6pm meeting at Clifton Park Museum

Stroud - Reclaim the Night march, Stratford Park, 6.30pm

Tunbridge Wells - Reclaim the Night walk, from Rusthall to the Pantiles, 7.30pm

26 November

Belfast - Reclaim the Night march, Writers Square, 6.30pm

Colchester - Reclaim the Night march, Firstsite, Lewis Gardens, 4.45pm

Derby - Reclaim the Night march, The Spot where St Peters Street, London Road and Osmaston Road meet, 7pm

Liverpool - Remembering Liverpool’s Lost Women vigil, Derby Square, 5.30pm

Newcastle - Reclaim the Night march, Bigg Market, 6pm

Peterborough - Reclaim the Night silent vigil, Cathedral Square, 6.30pm

28 November

Dundee - Reclaim the Night march, Magdalen Green, 6.30pm

30 November

Manchester - Reclaim the Night march, Owens Park, 6.30pm

1 December

Exeter - Reclaim the Night march, St Sidwell’s Community Centre, 6pm

Perth - Reclaim the Night march, St Paul’s Church Square, 5.30pm

2 December

Reading - Reclaim the Night march leaving from Queens Walk, Oxford Road, 6.30 pm

6 December

Ayr - Reclaim the Night walk, University Avenue, 5.30pm

9 December

Lancaster - Reclaim the Night march, Dalton Square, 7pm

10 December

Teddington - torch walk, Landmark Arts Centre, 4.30pm

Tiverton - Reclaim the Night march, Creativ Hub, Fore Street, 7pm

For more information on events relating to White Ribbon Day 2022, please check out the organisation’s official website.