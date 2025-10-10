Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare white-throated needletail has made an extraordinary appearance at a Yorkshire nature reserve, marking the first time the bird has been seen in England in 34 years.

The unusual visitor, a relative of the UK's native swift species and typically found in East Asia and Australia, was sighted at Yorkshire Water's Tophill Low Nature Reserve in East Yorkshire.

This marks the first English sighting since 1991, and only the second recorded instance in Yorkshire, following an earlier appearance near Ferrybridge in 1985, according to the company.

Richard Hampshire, lead nature reserve adviser, said the bird was first spotted by visitors to the reserve, Mandy Gregory and Ray Maddison, on Wednesday afternoon, adding they were “at first unsure of what it was, with its long sabre-shaped wings and bullet-shaped body”.

open image in gallery A rare white-throated needletail was seen at Yorkshire Water’s Tophill Low reserve (Mandy Gregory/PA)

“They brought the images to me in the warden base and we quickly realised it was a very special and rare visitor for the UK.

“We got the news out on social media and became inundated with messages and calls. We had about 50 people turn up to the reserve within the hour,” he said.

It is “probably the second-rarest bird to appear in 60 years at Tophill Low”, after an Amur falcon was seen in 2008, he said.

The reserve, which is home to otters, barn owls, kingfishers, bitterns and grass snakes, was also visited last year by a pair of blue-winged teal – a species native to North America.

The white-throated needletail was also spotted at RSPB Bempton Cliffs in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Wednesday evening, where hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of it.