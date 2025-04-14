Plane bursts into flames after holiday park crash on Isle of Wight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A light aircraft crashed into a holiday park on the Isle of Wight on Saturday, emergency services said.

Police were called at 2.23pm on Saturday to a report that a light aircraft had crashed in Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park.

The plane had two people on board, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the incident near Bembridge, according to the local fire service.

James Lowe, a sales manager from Horsham in Sussex said he witnessed the plane come over his head and heard the engine cut out.

Mr Lowe, a head coach for a local under-13s rugby club, was in the Isle of Wight accompanying a group on a rugby tour.

“We were outside the restaurant at the top of the holiday park watching our kids playing archery,” Mr Lowe told the PA news agency.

He said: “I’ve just passed my Private Pilot’s License (PPL) so we were talking about planes and watching the planes take off also.

“This plane came over our heads and the engine cut out.

“They then turned back to the airport but lost a lot of altitude and we could see it was going to crash into the holiday park.

“Myself and another Dad ran to help. Thank goodness the pilot and passenger had been pulled to safety.”

open image in gallery Two people suffered minor injuries in the incident (James Lowe/PA)

Firefighters from Newport and Ryde were dispatched shortly before 2.30pm and on arriving, found the aircraft “had suffered extensive damage from the impact and subsequent fire”, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said.

“All occupants had safely exited the aircraft before emergency services arrived”, it added.

Inspector Alex Dale said the plane had taken off from Bembridge Airport, banked around and then clipped a chimney before crashing near the chalets at the holiday park, according to Isle of Wight County Press.

The inspector said the plane burst into flames and bystanders rushed to pull out two people, the news outlet reported.

An ambulance plane attended and no patients were taken to hospital, Isle of Wight NHS Trust said.

The fire service added: “Two individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.”

Firefighters stood down and returned to their stations at 3.45pm.

The holiday park remains open and no roads have been closed, police said.