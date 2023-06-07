Security alert over ‘suspicious package’ in Westminster

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parts of Westminster were temporarily shut down by police responding to a security incident.

Buildings in Whitehall, which houses several government departments, were evacuated as officers investigated a “suspicious package” on Wednesday afternoon..

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it had been called at around 12.15pm and closed roads in the area while officers assessed the package.

A short time later, the force confirmed that the item was found not to be dangerous and cordons were being lifted.

“Officers assessed the package and confirmed it was not suspicious,” a spokesperson said. “Road closures were lifted at approximately 12.45pm.”

It comes weeks after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street, sparking another evacuation.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.