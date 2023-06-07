Jump to content

Security alert over ‘suspicious package’ in Westminster

Whitehall, which houses several government departments, was temporarily closed

Lizzie Dearden
Wednesday 07 June 2023 12:55
Comments
(PA)

Parts of Westminster were temporarily shut down by police responding to a security incident.

Buildings in Whitehall, which houses several government departments, were evacuated as officers investigated a “suspicious package” on Wednesday afternoon..

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it had been called at around 12.15pm and closed roads in the area while officers assessed the package.

A short time later, the force confirmed that the item was found not to be dangerous and cordons were being lifted.

“Officers assessed the package and confirmed it was not suspicious,” a spokesperson said. “Road closures were lifted at approximately 12.45pm.”

It comes weeks after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street, sparking another evacuation.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

