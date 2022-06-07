Whitehall closed as police investigate suspicious package near Downing Street

People told to avoid area as Parliament Street sealed off

Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 07 June 2022 12:53
Comments
Police investigate suspicious package near Downing Street

A major road has been closed near Downing Street while police investigate a suspicious package.

Parliament Street has been cordoned off close to the junction with Downing Street after police were called to the scene this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11.27am on Tuesday 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street.

“Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while enquiries are undertaken.”

The Independent’s political editor Andrew Woodcock, who was at the scene, said Whitehall was closed off with police tape, preventing people from going in and out of Downing Street, while two fire engines were positioned on Parliament Square.

Recommended

A message over the tannoy within 9 Downing Street informed those inside they would not be able to leave via the front gate during the incident, he said.

The reporter heard a loud noise from the direction of Whitehall about an hour in to the incident.

Parliament Street has been cordoned off near Downing Street while police investigate a suspicious package

(Andrew Woodcock/The Independent)

Ramy Inocencio, a CBS News foreign correspondent based in London, said he heard what sounded like a controlled explosion coming from Parliament Street around the same time.

He wrote on Twitter: “We just heard the boom of a controlled explosion echo down Parliament Street. One police officer next to me remarked offhand he hopes/thinks that’s that.”

In an earlier tweet he said: “We just got word of a suspicious package nearby 10 Downing.

“Police have put up a safety cordon and investigating.

“Cars haven’t been passing by the gate on Parliament Street outside since at least noon I’d say.”

Recommended

Another witness said they had been told by police to leave the area.

The Metropolitan Police police later confirmed the road closures and cordons would be lifted after the item was found to be non suspicious.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in