‘Loss for the nation’: Is this ancient, felled oak tree London’s Sycamore Gap?
Enfield council has reported the ‘criminal’ felling of an ancient oak tree in Whitewebbs Wood in London to police
Police are investigating the felling of a centuries-old oak tree that has “more ecological value than the Sycamore Gap” amid outrage from local residents and conservationists.
Reports were made to Enfield council in London earlier this month regarding the “criminal” felling of an ancient oak tree in Whitewebbs Wood, an ancient woodland in the north of the capital.
Lawrence-Thor Stephen, CEO of London-based tree care company Thor’s Trees, said the felling was a “loss for Enfield” and “a loss for the nation”.
The tree is estimated to be up to 500 years old, and Mr Stephen said that, due to its age, it is more ecologically valuable than the 200-year-old Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian’s Wall, which was felled in 2023.
“I can't believe this has happened,” he said. “This is a loss of a National Treasure.”
A statement from Ergin Erbil, leader of Enfield council, said the felling has been reported to the police and a tree preservation order was put in place to protect it from further damage.
The tree is a Pedunculate oak (Quercus robur), with a girth of 6.1 metres and it is officially verified on the Woodland Trust’s Ancient Tree Inventory.
Mr Stephen told The Independent that thousands of species of birds, bats and insects rely on the tree to survive. He added that the tree will take centuries to replace.
"When an ancient tree falls, it's nature that’s wounded and a community,” he said.
“But from this, we have the chance to build something better: stronger protections, greater awareness, and a renewed commitment to the trees that quietly support all life around us.
“Let’s make sure this story is not just one of loss but a turning point for action.”
The three councillors for the Whitewebbs Ward said in a joint statement that the tree’s felling is “enormously distressing and the perpetrators must be “brought to justice”.
“Crucially, the council also needs to make clear how it will ensure that this is never allowed to happen again”, they added.
Mr Ebril said in a statemen that while the felling occurred on April 3, the council wasn’t made aware until last week, carrying out an immediate inspection of the site.
“We are treating the matter as criminal damage and have reported it to the police,” he said. “We will work closely with the police as they continue their investigation into this matter.”
The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had received a report from Enfield Council.
