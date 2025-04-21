Whoopi Goldberg and Antonio Banderas lead celebrity tributes to Pope Francis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood actors Whoopi Goldberg and Antonio Banderas are among the celebrities who have praised Pope Francis’s kindness and compassion following his death on Easter Monday.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church died at the age of 88, a day after he blessed thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Easter Sunday.

Oscar-winning actress Goldberg, known for her role in 1992 comedy musical Sister Act, which sees her character Deloris Van Cartier disguise herself as a nun, shared a photo of her meeting the religious leader to her social media account.

The 69-year-old said: “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and non-believer.

“He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Francis with your love of humanity and laughter.”

Goldberg met the Pope twice in 12 months, first in 2023 and then as one of a group of 100 of the world’s most famous comedians who congregated at an event organised by the Vatican in Rome in 2024.

Spanish actor Banderas, 64, also shared a photo of himself with the Pope and wrote: “Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people.”

Sarah, Duchess of York, who attended the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, thanked the Pope in a post to her Instagram story.

Alongside a photo of the religious leader, she wrote: “No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion.

“Thank you for leading us not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity.”

BBC journalist and host of University Challenge, Amol Rajan, said the Pope would be remembered “as a radical and a humanitarian, focusing from the outset on the poor, the weak, and the downtrodden”.

In a social media post, he said: “His was truly a life of service: he devoted his adulthood to his faith and his flock. What a life, and what a legacy – whether you share his faith or not.”

Also paying tribute was The Help actress Octavia Spencer and Mickey 17 star Toni Collette who shared a photo to her Instagram story alongside the caption: “He was a good one.”

The Pope had resumed some official duties earlier this month during his recovery from pneumonia.

The King said in a statement that he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” to learn of the Pope’s death and “were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month”.

Charles and Camilla visited the pontiff at the Vatican on April 9, the day the royal couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Father Patrick van der Vorst, who led the Easter Monday service at Westminster Cathedral in central London, said it was “symbolic that he (the Pope) died on Easter Monday”.