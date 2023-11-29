Two men die in tragic canal fall in Wigan
The men were both taken out Crank Wood canal in Wigan and rushed to hospital
Two men have died after falling into a canal after a massive rescue operation.
The two victims, aged 49 and 60, were dragged out of the Crank Wood canal in Wigan by rescue crews at 2.15pm on Tuesday.
Tragically they both passed away in hospital the same afternoon.
Greater Manchester Police are investigating how they fell into the water but say at this early stage there are no suspicious circumstances.
Police were pictured at the scene alongside water rescue units and fire crews were also called to the rescue operation.
In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “At 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday 28 November) Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare at Crank Wood canal, Abram, Wigan.
“Specialist officers in a multi-agency emergency response attended the location, and two men aged 49 and 60 were taken to hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, both men sadly passed away yesterday afternoon.
“Detectives believe that two men had entered the water and come into difficulty and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances, however, officers are currently working to establish the exact timeline of events leading up to this incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies