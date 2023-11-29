Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two men die in tragic canal fall in Wigan

The men were both taken out Crank Wood canal in Wigan and rushed to hospital

Barney Davis
Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:50
Comments
<p>The Crank Wood canal in Wigan </p>

The Crank Wood canal in Wigan

(Google Maps)

Two men have died after falling into a canal after a massive rescue operation.

The two victims, aged 49 and 60, were dragged out of the Crank Wood canal in Wigan by rescue crews at 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Tragically they both passed away in hospital the same afternoon.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating how they fell into the water but say at this early stage there are no suspicious circumstances.

Police were pictured at the scene alongside water rescue units and fire crews were also called to the rescue operation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “At 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday 28 November) Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare at Crank Wood canal, Abram, Wigan.

“Specialist officers in a multi-agency emergency response attended the location, and two men aged 49 and 60 were taken to hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, both men sadly passed away yesterday afternoon.

“Detectives believe that two men had entered the water and come into difficulty and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances, however, officers are currently working to establish the exact timeline of events leading up to this incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in