Boy, 16, dies following incident at quarry in Wigan

A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident at a quarry in Wigan.

Police and emergency services were called at around 9.40pm on Saturday to a report a boy had entered the water and got into difficulty at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge.

Following a search, the boy was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It came as temperatures soared to the high 20s amid a heatwave in the UK.

The boy’s next of kin has been informed.

Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement: “A boy has sadly died following an incident at a quarry.

“We were called by the Ambulance Service around 9.40pm yesterday (Saturday, 9 July) to a report a boy had entered the water and got into difficulty at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge.

“Emergency services attended the scene and following a search the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the water. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

PA