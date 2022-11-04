Man killed after being hit by train in Wigan
A man has been killed by a train on a railway line just outside Wigan, Greater Manchester.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Wigan North Western station just after 11.20am on Friday to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
Rail services were disrupted. A passenger travelling from Preston said their train hit someone on the line, so the train was forced to wait outside the station.
More follows...
