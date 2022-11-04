Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been killed by a train on a railway line just outside Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Wigan North Western station just after 11.20am on Friday to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Rail services were disrupted. A passenger travelling from Preston said their train hit someone on the line, so the train was forced to wait outside the station.

More follows...