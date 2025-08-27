Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wasp appearing to fly on a broomstick, a cobra facing down a lion in the Serengeti and bats swooping into focus in India - these are some of this year’s highly commended Wildlife Photographer of the Year submissions.

The Natural History Museum, which runs the competition, is set to announce the winning images on 14 October, followed by an exhibition showcasing 100 standout photographs on 17 October.

Ahead of the event, the museum has released a handful of this year’s top submissions. These images have been selected from a record-breaking 60,000 entries from 113 countries and territories by an international jury of experts across wildlife photography, filmmaking, conservation and science.

Among them is a picture of a wasp taken by macro wildlife photographer Bidyut Kalita. It appears to show the wasp flying on a makeshift broomstick, but in reality, the insect is carrying a caterpillar to feed its young.

open image in gallery A wasp appears to be flying on a broomstick ( Bidyut Kalita/Wildlife Photographer of the Year )

The submission was highly commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category.

Another stunning photo taken by Israeli photographer Amit Eshel, entitled “Inside the Pack”, is an eye-level shot with an inquisitive Arctic wolf pack.

It shows five wolves on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, in Canada, one of whom is just metres from the camera.

Mr Eshel braved -35C weather to get the shot. He said the wolves came so close he could smell their breath.

open image in gallery A pack of Arctic wolves are pictured in Canada ( Amit Eshel/Wildlife Photographer of the Year )

A photo taken by Italian photographer Gabriella Comi, entitled “Wake-up Call”, shows the moment a lion squares up to a cobra in the scorching midday sun in the Serengeti National Park. The cobra had been spotted earlier, slithering towards two napping lions.

Deep in the darkness of a cave in southwestern India, just below Mumbai, photographer Sitaram Raul also managed to capture one of this year’s most astonishing competition submissions.

Mr Raul stood in the darkness as fruit bats emerged from a historical ruin. Using focus and flash, standing beneath the swooping bats, Mr Raul managed to capture breathtaking shots of the animals mid-flight.

open image in gallery Fruit bats emerge from a historical ruin in India ( Sitaram Raul/Wildlife Photographer of the Year )

Another photo from Sri Lanka shows a lone Asian elephant navigating a waste disposal site. The giant grey animal can be seen wading through the multi-coloured rubbish in Ampara, Eastern Province, Sri Lanka.

The photo was taken by Lakshitha Karunarathna and is entitled “Toxic Tip”.

Last year’s competition was won by Canadian photographer Shane Gross for his snapshot of a swarm of western toad tadpoles as they glided beneath a canopy of lily pads in Cedar Lake, Canada.

“To me, the most fun that I can have, the thing that lights me up inside, is to see something new and try to photograph it in the best way I possibly can,” Mr Gross told BBC News.