Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two young bears at a wildlife park made a beeline for a week's supply of honey after staging an escape from their enclosure.

Mish and Lucy, both four-year-old siblings, seized their moment of freedom at the Wildwood Trust’s site in Ottery St Mary in Devon on Monday afternoon.

The pair reportedly headed straight for their food store during their hour-long adventure.

Despite their brief escapade, Wildwood Devon confirmed that the bears posed no danger to the public at any point.

A spokesperson for Wildwood Trust shared: “Two young bears escaped from their enclosure at Wildwood Devon this afternoon, heading straight for their food store.

“Mish and Lucy, both four years, who posed no threat to the public at any point, enjoyed a selection of snacks – including a week’s worth of honey – before being safely returned to their enclosure by the expert keeper team within the hour.

“As a precaution, all visitors on site were promptly escorted to a secure building.

“The bears were continuously monitored both on the ground and via CCTV until they calmly returned to their enclosure and fell asleep.”

open image in gallery Two bears escaped from their enclosure at Wildwood Devon ( Wildwood Trust/PA )

The charity said police attended the scene “in line with standard protocol” and an investigation is underway to find out how the bears escaped.

“The exhibit is secure, and we are grateful to our staff and visitors for their cooperation, which helped us resolve the situation swiftly and safely,” the spokesperson added.

Mish and Lucy were discovered abandoned by their mother in a snowdrift in the Albanian mountains, according to the Wildwood Trust.

Several attempts were made to reintroduce the cubs into the wild but it became clear to conservationists that they could not survive on their own.

Following a fundraising campaign in 2020, the siblings were transported to Wildwood’s Kent park for six months before they made their “forever home” at the Devon site in 2021.

open image in gallery They made their forever home in Wildwood’s Devon site in 2021 ( Wildwood Trust/PA )

Mish is known to be a playful bear who enjoys splashing around in the pool and swinging in hammocks while Lucy is said to “love nothing more” than spending time with her brother and climbing trees.

The pair eat kilos of berries, fruits, vegetables, seeds, fish and meat every day.