These former Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland shops this weekend

Ten former Wilko stores are set to reopen as Poundland outlets on Saturday after being bought out of administration by the value retailer.

Poundland owner Pepco agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

They will all be relaunched under the Poundland brand, with the first 10 to reopen their doors on September 30.

The shops will open across Stafford, Nelson, Barking, Stockport, Eccles, Leigh, Southport, Maidenhead, Jarrow and Scunthorpe.

Poundland is encouraging former Wilko staff to apply for roles at the shops, including store assistants and managers, and said it would “prioritise” them for the jobs.

Poundland said the stores will stock customer favourites, including clothing, alongside any existing Wilko clearance items.

Darren Kay, Poundland retail director, said: “We’re pleased to be able to re-open so quickly – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s got its shutters closed.”

Poundland aims to open all the former Wilko stores it bought by the end of 2023, with its new lease agreements set to be completed in early autumn.

The group said it is planning to roll out a full makeover of the stores throughout 2024 to become “fully operational Poundlands”.

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC also struck a deal for fellow discount chain B&M to buy 51 other Wilko stores, while The Range agreed a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.

But all 400 Wilko stores will close, with the last remaining shops set to shut on October 8.

The following former Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland shops on September 30: