Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wilko stores are set to return to a limited number of high streets before Christmas, the brand’s new owner has announced.

The parent company of The Range, which also snapped up Wilko’s website and intellectual property following the discount chain’s administration in August, said five shops will open in parts of the UK before Christmas.

CDS Superstores said the first two standalone Wilko “concept stores” will be opened in Plymouth and Exeter.

Three other locations are set to be announced imminently, but the company said two would open in the southeast and another in the north.

The announcement comes just weeks after the much-loved bargain brand closed 400 of its stores, which led to the redundancy of almost all of its 12,500 workers.

Wilko workers were distraught when they said goodbye to their workplace (PA)

Alex Simpkin, chief executive officer of CDS Superstores, said: “The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable.

“It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’ve seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.”

Steeped in British high street history, Wilko was founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson over 90 years ago in 1930, he opened the company’s first store on Charnwood Street in Leicester under the Wilkinson Cash Stores brand.

Mr Simpkin added: “Our team from wilko that joined us through the acquisition has shown true resilience, they’ve set to work to integrate the best parts of wilko into The Range’s operational systems. We’re expanding that team every day with new wilko hires and can’t wait to extend that back out to local communities.

“We’ll endeavour to give ex-wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.”

CDS superstores bought the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property for £5 million. Their branded products continue to be sold online on their site and across The Range’s 200 stores.