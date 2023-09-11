Full list of Wilko shops closing this week

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wilko is set to shut its first shops this week after falling into administration.

The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday and Thursday after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies.

It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores.

It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday, September 12:

Acton, London; Aldershot, Hampshire; Barking, London; Bishop Auckland, County Durham; Bletchley, Milton Keynes; Brownhills, Walsall; Camberley, Surrey; Cardiff Bay Retail Park; Falmouth, Cornwall; Harpurhey, Manchester; Irvine, North Ayrshire; Liverpool Edge Lane; Llandudno, Wales; Lowestoft, Suffolk; Morley, Leeds; Nelson, Lancashire; Port Talbot, Wales; Putney, London; Stafford, Staffordshire; Tunbridge Wells, Kent; Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate; Weston-super-Mare, Somerset; Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent; Winsford, Cheshire

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday, September 14:

Ashford, Kent; Avonmeads, Bristol; Banbury, Oxfordshire; Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria; Basildon, Essex; Belle Vale, Liverpool; Burnley, Lancashire; Clydebank, Glasgow; Cortonwood, Barnsley; Dagenham, Essex; Dewsbury, West Yorkshire; Eccles, Greater Manchester; Folkestone, Kent; Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Hammersmith, London; Huddersfield, West Yorkshire; Morriston, Swansea; New Malden, South-west London; North Shields, Tyne and Wear; Queen Street, Cardiff; Rhyl, Wales; Southampton West Quay; St Austell, Cornwall; Stockport, Greater Manchester; Truro, Cornwall; Uttoxeter, Staffordshire; Walsall; Woking, Surrey.