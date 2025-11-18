Rare print of William Blake’s The Tyger poem expected to sell for up to £120,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare print of William Blake’s The Tyger poem is to go on auction where it is expected to fetch up to £120,000.

The print comes from the rare first issue of Blake’s Songs Of Experience, from around 1794, which is made up of just four copies and contains 17 of Blake’s poems, illustrated, etched and printed by the poet.

Murray Macaulay, Christie’s head of prints for Europe, said: “For many, the poetry of William Blake is familiar from school anthologies, studied solely as literary works.

“To see these etchings from Experience opens our eyes to how he intended them, as printed manuscripts.

“The play between Blake’s designs and delicate script adds a new dimension to his verse, and a touch of humour – the charming illustration for his most famous poem a little more Tigger than Tyger.

“Some of the rarest prints in our field, this remarkable group, assembled by the great scholar Sir Geoffrey Keynes, exemplifies Blake’s idiosyncratic genius as both an artist and a poet.”

The copy of The Tyger going to auction in Christie’s Old Masters To Modern Day Sale on December 3 is the only one in private ownership and was once owned by The Wind In The Willows author Kenneth Grahame.

It is valued between £80,000 and £120,000.

Seven further prints from Songs Of Experience will also go on auction including My Pretty Rose Tree, Ah! Sunflower and The Lilly, and The Clod and The Pebble (both estimated between £30,000 and £50,000), and Nurse’s Song (estimated between £50,000 and £70,000).

The Chimney Sweeper (valued between £25,000 and £35,000), A Little Boy Lost (valued between £30,000 and £50,000), A Little Girl Lost (valued between £20,000 and £30,000), and The Human Abstract (valued between £30,000 and £50,000), will also go on sale.

All of the works use the illuminated painting style invented by Blake, which saw him write his text in mirror writing and draw his designs with stop-out varnish on a single copper plate, which was then etched in relief by immersion in an acid bath.

Blake stopped using the technique after 1794 for further issues of Songs Of Experience.

The works will be on public view at Christie’s in London from November 27 to December 2.