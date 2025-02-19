Lord Hague warns of ‘comfort blankets of cancellation’ in defence of free speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord William Hague vowed to champion free speech and warned against “comfort blankets of cancellation” as he was officially admitted as the 160th Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

During his formal admission ceremony, the former Conservative leader said freedom of speech and of academic work and research “will be of paramount importance” in an age where ideas change rapidly.

Lord Hague told hundreds of attendees at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford that encouraging “free thought and speech without hatred” was a possible test for institutions.

The demands of this age of change will require funds, and larger endowments. I will do everything I can to support the efforts to raise them Lord William Hague, Chancellor of Oxford University

The Chancellor welcomed the Labour Government’s decision to revive a number of provisions of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act.

In his speech, he said: “We cannot prepare for the turbulent decades to come by shielding ourselves from inconvenient arguments, wrapping ourselves in comfort blankets of cancellation, or suppressing minority views because they conflict with the beguiling certainty of a majority.”

Lord Hague added: “Our university is a place where we can disagree vigorously while sheltering each other from the abuse and hatred that are so often a substitute for rational opinion.”

But the Chancellor warned that debating global issues should “never be an excuse for antisemitism or any other kind of religious or ethnic hatred”.

He added: “I am pleased to say we don’t need a foreign policy because we are not a country.

“Nor do we need a view on every daily occurrence because we are not a newspaper.

“The concern of a university is that opinions are reached on the basis of truth, reason and knowledge, which in turn requires thinking and speaking with freedom.”

Lord Hague, who will serve for a term of 10 years, was making his first speech as the university’s chancellor on Wednesday.

Alumni and academics turned out in regalia for the admission ceremony – where many sections of the event were spoken in Latin.

Lord Hague received the university’s statutes, keys and seal as part of the traditional ceremony.

The former Tory leader left the theatre to a fanfare of trumpets in procession with senior university figures.

Lord Hague won the election for the role in November, beating Sarah Everard Inquiry chief Lady Elish Angiolini and Labour peer Lord Peter Mandelson.

The election was called after Lord Chris Patten announced his retirement after more than 20 years in the position in February last year.

During his wide-ranging speech, Lord Hague said the university would also be in the “front line of fighting the darker side of the new technological age” which he said contributes to anxiety and loneliness among young people.

He said: “In Oxford we have the great strengths of personal tuition, college communities and high achievements in sports and music.

“It should always be a place where we seek each other’s company, not stare into smartphones.”

Lord Hague also said he would try to increase investment for the university.

He said: “The demands of this age of change will require funds, and larger endowments.

“I will do everything I can to support the efforts to raise them.

“I am looking forward to meeting thousands of our alumni at home and abroad, and to encouraging even more of them to give their time, service and resources to the university that helped release their talents.”

Oxford staff and alumni voted online for the first time to elect the chancellor – a post which has been in place at the institution for at least 800 years.

The chancellor is the titular head of the university and presides over key ceremonies.

They also undertake advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the university at a range of events, and they chair the committee for the selection of the vice-chancellor.

Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: “I am delighted and honoured to welcome Lord Hague back to Oxford as our new Chancellor.

“His deep connection to the university and his commitment to its values, mission and vision will serve this world-class institution well during his tenure.

“He is a man of considerable integrity, wisdom and dedication. I look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead as we uphold and strengthen Oxford’s legacy of excellence.”

In the final round of voting, Lord Hague received 12,609 votes, 1,603 more than second-placed candidate Lady Angiolini, chairwoman of the inquiry into Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.

Lady Angiolini, outgoing principal of St Hugh’s College Oxford, and Baroness Jan Royall, outgoing principal of Somerville College Oxford, had both hoped to become Oxford’s first female chancellor.

Labour grandee Lord Mandelson and former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve were also among the final five candidates.

Lord Hague graduated from Magdalen College Oxford in 1982, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) and was president of the Oxford Union.

He was leader of the Conservative Party between 1997 and 2001 and Foreign Secretary between 2010 and 2014.