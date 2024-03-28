Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The vital lesson William and Harry should learn from history

A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable similarities between the destructive influence of Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle on monarchy then and now. But, argues Anna Pasternak, the past tells us it’s the relationship between the future king and his brother we should really be concerned about...

Thursday 28 March 2024 06:00
Blaming Meghan, like blaming Wallis Simpson for the brother’s strife is misguided

(Getty )

As the nation steadies itself after learning the devastating news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, rarely has a more opportune moment presented itself to heal rifts. Pain and hurt has no privilege and a serious illness is a poignant reminder for any family that life is too precious to bear grudges. 

While Harry and Meghan are said to have heard the news of their sister-in-law the same way as the rest of us, Prince Harry has reportedly been messaging his brother William ever since. It could be the first sign of a fraternal thaw after the long silence that has ensued after the upset that Harry’s accusations have caused for the last couple of years.

The Prince of Wales may still be wary, doubtful that his younger sibling has understood the level of distress caused by his actions and according to royal author, Tom Quinn, while the Duke of Sussex is keen to reunite with his family he is expecting William and Kate to ‘apologise’ as part of the reconciliation process. However, ready or not, opportunities for bridge building are repeatedly presenting themselves.

