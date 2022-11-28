Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.

The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.

But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.

To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.

While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on lengthy shifts.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement: “We regret and are sorry to tell you that women in labour at our maternity department at William Harvey Hospital will not be able to access Entonox (gas and air) at the moment.

“Due to a ventilation issue, the current levels of gas in the air could affect the health of staff who work for long periods in the labour rooms.

“Mums and babies are not at risk of harm. We expect to be able to use Entonox again within two weeks.”

It is understood that new ventilation systems for the maternity unit have been ordered and the environment on the wards is being continually monitored.

The hospital says it will be able to offer mothers every other method of pain relief still.

The update has also been shared on the Trust’s maternity unit Facebook page, drawing attention from those concerned about the impact on women due to go into labour.

One comment read: “Oh goodness, how heartbreaking for both families and the midwives working on the unit.

“How this was ever allowed to happen is beyond me, someone needs to be held accountable.”

The upsetting news comes just weeks after a report revealed 45 baby deaths could have been prevented at East Kent Hospitals NHS University Trust.

An investigation into maternity services in east Kent revealed “clear and repeated” failures of professionalism from staff at the hospitals.

Anyone due to give birth at the William Harvey in the coming weeks is advised to speak with their midwife about their options.