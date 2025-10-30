William and Kate win court battle over publication of family holiday snaps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kensington Palace says that the Prince and Princess of Wales have successfully concluded a legal dispute against a French publication which printed images from their private family ski trip.

The royal couple initiated legal proceedings following the April publication of Paris Match magazine.

It showcased a series of photographs detailing their personal time away from official engagements with their children at a resort in France.

The images captured the family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, both on the ski slopes and enjoying moments of relaxation on their chalet balcony.

William has consistently emphasised the importance of his family's privacy, actively working to protect his wife and children from unwarranted media intrusion.

open image in gallery William is said to be fiercely protective of his family’s privacy

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Their royal highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.

“The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of the royal family, their royal highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference.

“They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.”

open image in gallery The family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The summary legal proceedings are understood to have been issued on 28 April, 12 days after the article was published.

That was followed by an oral hearing in June and further developments on 18 September, when Sandrine Gil, president of the first chamber of the Nanterre court, issued an interim order.

It was sealed into a final order on October 14.

It is understood that the court ruled that Paris Match had infringed the privacy and image rights of the prince and princess and their children.

It is further understood that the court ordered the magazine to pay the couple’s legal costs in France and print a judicial notice acknowledging the breach.