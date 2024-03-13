Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The organisers of a disastrous Willy Wonka-style experience have been forced to apologise again as families say they are still waiting for refunds.

A mother suffering from terminal lung cancer is among the customers who says she is still fighting for her money back after attending Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow in February.

Furious parents slammed organiser Billy Coulls for being at the helm of a “perfect heist” after children hoping for a paradise of sweet treats were given just a few jelly beans, served cold hot dogs to be washed down with a paltry quarter-cup of Barrs limeade.

The Willy Wonka style experience was widely panned by visitors (Stuart Sinclair/Facebook)

House of Illuminati, which charged up to £35 for tickets, promised families an “immersive experience” but instead they arrived to find a sparse warehouse filled with strange AI-generated characters including made-up villain ‘The Unknown’, who left children in tears.

A House of Illuminati post on Facebook added screenshots of refunds that had been granted with some families shelling out £118 on the chocolate extravaganza. However, others are still waiting, and the organisers have said that the Mr Coulls has been the victim of threats since the debacle unfolded.

Billy Coulls - Willy Wonka Experience organiser - is said to have been subjected to threats (Supplied)

A House of Illuminati spokesman wrote: “I heard from some of you that there’s confusion and concern about refunds not being received from the Willys Chocolate Experience event.

“I want to clear the air and honestly say that yes, while some are still waiting, many have indeed received their refunds. I can’t say sorry enough for the inconvenience this has caused. The fallout from this event has been heart-wrenching.

“Not just the disappointment, but the real fear and worry from threats made to people not associated with the company and against the director. It’s been tough seeing the hurt these actions have caused.

“If you haven’t seen your refund yet, please check with your bank. They might be able to help sort this out faster.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry for the mess.”

A character in the event, called The Unknown, is set to star at the London Dungeon (Supplied)

But angry parents hit back asking whether the response had been AI-generated as the scripts were. Some claimed they are still waiting for the money to be given back 18 days on, while others gave up hope altogether.

Tracey Hanley said she was still waiting for her £56 back, telling The Independent: “This event was for my little girl to make memories. I wanted her to remember me as I have terminal cancer and I’m not sure how long I have left.

“So I’m very disappointed. He should be refunding everyone as this was not the event that was advertised.”

Actors drafted at the last minute to play the roles of Oompa Loompas or Willy Wonka said they “weren’t holding their breath” to get their own £500 fees despite the event being shut down just hours after opening the doors.

Wonka performer Michael Archibald said the actors have been paid half they were promised (Michael Archibald)

Michael Archibald, who played one of three Willy Wonkas, told The Independent the actors were paid just half the £500 promised with women getting less than their male counterparts.

He said: “We did get paid.. although only half, with myself and the guys getting only £250 and the women getting £200. We won’t be getting paid anything further. “There was a lot of dancing about with our contracts and mentions of pay felt flimsy.”

It came after Mr Coulls was forced to deny using the money from ticket sales on an upcoming wedding, after a social media user said he was using the Wonka funds to get married to his partner in a lavish Turkish ceremony.

He said on March 1: “Regarding a personal matter, there will be no wedding, and no wedding was funded by the ticket sales. This is a difficult time for me, and I ask for your understanding and privacy.”