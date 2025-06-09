Historic England laboratories given ‘state-of-the-art’ refurbishment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The laboratories used by Historic England’s scientists to carry out research from some of the country’s most significant heritage sites are reopening after a state-of-the-art refit.

The Fort Cumberland Laboratories in Portsmouth, Hampshire, have been equipped with tools to help understand how historic artefacts are made and how best to preserve them.

The site has been central in projects ranging from the re-excavation of Silbury Hill in Wiltshire, conserving artefacts from the 18th century Dutch warship the Rooswijk off the Kent coast and the analysis of human remains at Birdoswald Roman Fort Cemetery at Hadrian’s Wall in Cumbria.

An Historic England spokeswoman said: “The specialist work of Historic England’s science facility at Fort Cumberland plays a vital role in telling the stories of England’s past.

“Over the last 75 years, its archaeologists and heritage scientists have made a significant contribution to understanding our past.

“Housing nationally important reference collections and advanced analytical instrumentation, Fort Cumberland is managed by a team of heritage scientists who provide bespoke advice and services to the heritage sector, as well as producing globally-recognised best practice guidance.”

The renovations, funded by Historic England, have involved reconfiguring the lab spaces with new flooring, heating and cooling systems while new posts have been created with funding awarded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

The new equipment includes a scanning electron microscope and energy dispersive spectrometry system (SEM-EDS) for analysing historic materials to which will provide an insight into how they are made as well as assess their condition and how to preserve them for longer.

The spokeswoman said: “The upgraded SEM-EDS allows imaging of very small features (e.g. nanocrystals) as well as mapping the chemical composition of a wide range of materials.

“Expected uses include identifying dental wear in archaeological remains; causes of bone discolouration or butchering marks; wood and fibre species; insect remains; plant remains; and historic building materials.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The amazing work of our archaeologists and heritage scientists is helping to uncover the hidden stories that connect us to our distant past.

“This new investment in Fort Cumberland’s laboratories will enhance our research and conservation work, and improve access to our expertise, equipment and collections, helping more people to enjoy and care for their heritage.”