Otters are killing expensive pet fish, say police

After speaking to local farmers and gamekeepers, Corsham Police in Wiltshire said it was “certain” otters were causing the damage

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 10 June 2022 12:34
Otters have been killing expensive pet fish from private ponds in Wiltshire, police have warned.

The issue was investigated after Corsham Neighbourhood Team received reports of fish being taken from private ponds.

After seeking advice from the neighbourhood team, including local farmers and gamekeepers, Corsham Police said it was “certain” that otters were causing the damage.

“We appreciate this is not a police matter but the fish are worth a lot of money,” it said in a statement.

The force suggested that people use welded mesh to cover the pond “with a decent secured overlap” so the otters cannot lift it or dig under it.

“Otherwise a wire fence similar to that used for cattle which consists of a single wire around the pond supported about 4ft” from the ground,” the force added.

Both solutions are harmless to the animals, but will deter them.

Earlier this year, toxic substances known as “forever chemicals” were detected in otters in England and Wales, according to new research.

Scientists said most of these contaminants, which pose a health risk to both humans and animals, were due to wastewater treatment or agricultural waste.

They said the findings suggested “widespread pollution” of freshwaters across the UK.

The research by Cardiff University Otter’s Project found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), known as “forever chemicals” as they do not easily break down in the environment, in Eurasian otters across England and Wales.

Scientists analysed livers from dead otters across the two countries and found all 50 had traces of these chemicals, which have been linked to liver and kidney problems, low infant birth weights and immune system issues, among other health impacts.

