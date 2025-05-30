Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Person arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at First World War airfield

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury, Wiltshire on April 17.

Harry Stedman
Friday 30 May 2025 15:16 BST
Wiltshire Police (Alamy/PA)

A person has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major fire at a First World War airfield.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury, Wiltshire on April 17 after its Grade II listed Hangar 3 caught light, causing the building to partially collapse.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

Wiltshire Police said on Friday that a person had been arrested in connection with the fire and had since been released on bail.

The age of the suspect has not yet been revealed, with the force’s investigation ongoing.

The airfield, which lies within the setting of a scheduled monument, is recognised by the Government as a nationally important archaeological site.

