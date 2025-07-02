Wimbledon groundsman says Centre Court holding firm amid record heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon’s head groundsman says this year’s Centre Court turf is standing up well to extreme temperatures after a dry spring and one of the hottest starts to the tournament on record.

Temperatures hit 29.7C on Monday, making it the hottest opening day in Wimbledon’s history, and rose further to 34.2C on Tuesday.

Neil Stubley, head of courts and horticulture at the All England Club, said staff were able to put extra water on the courts during practice week thanks to stable conditions.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to put some extra water down,” he said.

“When you have short bursts of hot weather – we can handle that.

“The data that we’re collecting at the moment is pretty much telling us that they are within the ranges that we would expect for the start of Championships into day three.”

With climate experts warning that extreme heat could become more frequent, Mr Stubley said they are constantly preparing for what lies ahead.

“Whatever comes in the future, who knows?” he said.

“We’re very mindful of the predictions, with all the research that we do.

“In the future, if we feel we have to look at different cultivars of grass, we’ll pre-empt that sort of thing.

“All the research we do with our grasses, we’re now selecting grasses that are more drought tolerant.

“By the time we get to future weather patterns, we’ll be in the best place that we can be.”

Wednesday has finally brought wet weather to Wimbledon after two days of searing heat.