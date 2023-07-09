Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A second eight-year-old girl has died days after a Land Rover crashed through a primary school fence in Wimbledon and into a tea party.

Nuria Sajjad was left fighting for life in hospital after the crash at The Study prep school on Thursday, which unfolded at around 9.54am as pupils celebrated the last day of term.

The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed eight-year-old Nuria died of her injuries at St George’s Hospital on Sunday.

The schoolgirl was killed alongside eight-year-old classmate Selena Lau, who died from her injuries on Thursday.

Nuria’s family have now paid tribute to the “beloved” eight-year-old, saying she was the “light of our lives”.

Police have confirmed a second eight-year-old has died after the crash on Thursday (PA)

They said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday.

“Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Eight-year-old Selena Lau was named as the first victim of the Wimbledon crash (PA Media)

On Friday, Selena’s family said she was “adored and loved by everyone”, while community members called her their “shining star”.

Releasing a picture of her beaming in her school uniform, the family said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

A number of other people, including a seven-month-old girl, were injured and taken to hospital after the crash in Camp Road. Their injuries were later deemed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been bailed to a date in late July pending further inquiries.

More follows.