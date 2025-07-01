Wimbledon close to its hottest day ever as temperatures soar past 34C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon was close to its hottest day on record on Tuesday as sweltering temperatures gripped the All England Club, forcing fans to huddle under umbrellas and sending queues scrambling for shade.

The temperature reached 34.2C by mid-afternoon, edging closer to the tournament’s record high of 35.7C set in 2015.

It followed a scorching Monday that provisionally broke the record for the hottest opening day, with 29.7C logged at Kew Gardens.

Spectators in the famous Wimbledon queue came prepared – many bringing umbrellas, fans, and wine to cope with the conditions.

Some were spotted napping in the early-morning heat, while others used towels and hats to shield themselves from the sun.

Even straw hats sold out at the Wimbledon shop by early afternoon as fans scrambled for shade in the scorching heat

Anjon Saidy-Khan, 32, told the PA news agency: “We saw the news – it looks set to be even hotter today so we needed to be prepared.

“If you saw a picture, you’d think it was pouring it down – every other person has a brolly.”

Centre Court hosted seven-time champion Novak Djokovic while world number two Coco Gauff was on Court One, both began their campaigns in sweltering sunshine.

Among the guests braving the heat in the Royal Box were Cate Blanchett, Rebel Wilson and Russell Crowe – the latter remaining suited and booted despite the weather.

Sarah Lancashire wore a white summer dress with a blazer over her shoulders, while Molly-Mae Hague arrived in a camel-coloured shirt dress.

On the court, Dan Evans booked his place in the second round with a straight-sets win over fellow Briton Jay Clarke, setting up a potential showdown with Djokovic.

But there were early exits for Heather Watson, Francesca Jones, Jodie Burrage, George Loffhagen and Johannus Monday, who was backed by around a dozen friends from his hometown of Cottingham, Yorkshire.

One told PA after the match: “We’re so proud of him – he’s come here, and done amazingly and done Cottingham proud.”

Jack Draper advanced to the second round after Sebastian Baez retired injured midway through their third set on Court One with Draper two sets up.

Tuesday’s action followed dramatic scenes on Monday when play was paused after a woman fainted in the stands during Carlos Alcaraz’s match.

The defending champion rushed to help, handing her a bottle of water as medics arrived.