In Pictures: Duchess of Kent ‘worked tirelessly’ to support others
Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, was known for her charity work and consoling losing Wimbledon finalists.
The Duchess of Kent has been described as “one of the hardest-working royals” who “sacrificed herself” to support others in tributes following her death aged 92.
Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home on Thursday night, surrounded by her close family.
The duchess, who preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, volunteered for the Samaritans, toured countries as a Unicef ambassador and, in 2004, founded the charity Future Talent.
She was also known for working as a music teacher in a school in Hull as well as consoling losing Wimbledon finalists, and presented trophies at the championships for many years.