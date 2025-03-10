Government vows to clean up Lake Windermere after beauty spot ‘choked’ by pollution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government will pledge to “clean up Windermere” and ensure “only rainwater” enters the polluted English beauty spot.

Environment secretary Steve Reed and water minister Emma Hardy will be in Windermere on Monday as part of a Things Can Only Get Cleaner tour, to see where investment in water infrastructure will underpin the building of new homes, create jobs and boost local economies.

Windermere, part of the Lake District National Park Unesco World Heritage Site, is home to more than 14,000 people. Its scenery, rare species and cultural heritage attract seven million visitors per year, generating £750 million for the local economy.

“Windermere is a stunningly beautiful national treasure – but it’s being choked by unacceptable levels of sewage pollution,” Mr Reed said.

The commitment to “stop all sewage going into the lake” will form part of the Plan for Change scheme to upgrade the crumbling water infrastructure and boost economic growth using more than £100 billion of private investment.

Local groups and organisations have set up a feasibility study to look into what is needed to eliminate sewage discharges into the lake and draw on successful examples and innovation from around the world.

The study has been set up by the Only Rainwater coalition, which includes United Utilities, the Environment Agency, Ofwat, Save Windermere, Love Windermere, the Lake District National Park authority and Westmorland and Furness Council.

open image in gallery A feasibility study will investigate what is needed to eliminate sewage discharges into the lake ( PA Archive )

Wastewater from United Utilities and private sewage treatment along with rural and urban land use are among a range of pollution issues Windermere faces.

Sewage spills from water infrastructure have contributed to the pollution of beauty spots including Windermere.

Storm overflows – which release untreated wastewater into rivers and seas when there is heavy rain to prevent sewers becoming overwhelmed – have dumped sewage into the lake.

Water utilities have been handed multimillion-pound fines for repeated and damaging illegal pollution in recent years and there is concern about the levels of leaks from water infrastructure – especially in times of drought when hosepipe bans are imposed.

Climate change and worsening weather extremes, from downpours to drought, are expected to pile more pressure on supplies.

The government is initially looking at new methods to reduce pollution from private sewage discharges into Windermere.

open image in gallery Environment secretary Steve Reed has vowed to ensure “only rainwater” enters England’s largest lake ( PA Wire )

New treatment plants and enhanced maintenance is being backed along with schemes to let owners of septic tanks and package treatment works ask for a connection to the mains sewer under certain conditions. This could be useful in consolidating the wastewater infrastructure.

The government sees the Water (Special Measures) Act as a way to produce stronger regulation alongside securing £104 billion of private sector investment to upgrade infrastructure, help the economy and create jobs.

A £200 million investment from United Utilities will go towards upgrading 10 wastewater treatment works at Windermere and reducing spills from four storm overflows discharging into the lake to 10 per year by 2030. Upgrades to the remaining two storm overflows are due from around 2030-35.

The private sector money will go towards sewage pipes, water treatment works and nine reservoirs, supporting 1.5 million new homes, 150 major infrastructure projects and power industries such as gigafactories and data centres.

Money from water company fines and penalties has been ring fenced to deliver local water projects, and schemes to clean up waterways are set to get up to £11 million.

Successful projects, which applied for the Water Restoration Fund, will begin this year to improve the water environment in regions where the fines and penalties were issued.

Restoring waters to good ecological status, supporting biodiversity in water-dependent habitats and building resilience to climate change are some of the potential schemes.