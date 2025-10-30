King to formally remove titles and honours from Andrew over Epstein links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has begun the formal process to strip the titles from Prince Andrew who will move out of his Windsor home to Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.

It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement added: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood that although the King initiated the process of formally removing his titles and honours, Andrew did not object to it.

The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King’s decision, as is the wider royal family.

Pressure had increased on the monarchy to resolve the issue of Charles’ disgraced brother, as the King was heckled earlier this week by a protester.

Andrew’s links to Epstein have hit the headlines again in recent weeks, with the publication of his main accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from the paedophile’s estate.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times – once at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, once in Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

The incident at Maxwell’s home allegedly occurred when Ms Giuffre was 17 years old.

Andrew is accused of taking part in an orgy with “underage” girls, as well as Ms Giuffre, during the alleged incident on Little St James.

He vehemently denies all allegations made against him.

Formal notice was given to surrender the lease at the Royal Lodge on Thursday and it is understood that Andrew’s move to Sandringham will take place “as soon as practicable”.

It is understood the King will also make “appropriate private provision” for his brother as he moves out of his home.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also move out of the Royal Lodge and will sort her own living arrangements.