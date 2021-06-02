A group of travellers have been seen setting up camp in the park around Windsor Castle.

Images show vehicles stretched across the grass and path with the royal castle - the private home of Queen Elizabeth II - in the background.

The caravans and motorhomes were parked in an area of Windsor Great Park, which sits next to the royal residence.

The group set up base on The Long Walk, a three mile tree-lined avenue that starts at a gate to Windsor Castle and runs through the Berkshire park.

The travellers set up the camp on Windsor Great Park - which is run by the Crown Estate - on Tuesday evening.

The Independent understands the group had left by Wednesday morning.

Images showed police cars and officers at the site where the travellers had parked in the royal park next to the Queen’s residence on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police told The Independent they received a report of an “an unauthorised encampment on the Long Walk in Windsor” at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

“Officers engaged with the landowner and also those in the encampment and those who had gathered dispersed,” the force said in a statement.

Police were seen at the site where travellers had set up camp near Windsor Castle (Rex Features)

Before the group moved, more than a dozen vehicles were seen parked up in front of Windsor Castle.

In the middle of the cars, a sign can be seen that said vehicles were “prohibited”.

The royal residence is the largest occupied castle in the world, according to the Royal Family’s website.

It is used by the Queen as a private home, where she usually spends the weekend, and also the location for official royal duties.

Prince Philip - who died at Windsor Castle earlier this year aged 99 - was the longest serving ranger of the Windsor Great Park, holding the position for nearly 70 years.